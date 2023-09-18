Tinubu appoints Hakeem Okunola as principal secretary

This announcement comes as no surprise to those familiar with Okunola's remarkable career, which spans over 25 years in the fields of law and public service.

Hakeem Muri Okunola's journey to this prestigious position has been marked by unwavering dedication and exemplary service. He previously served as the Personal Assistant to President Tinubu during the latter's tenure as Governor of Lagos State, where his competence and loyalty earned him widespread recognition.

Most recently, Okunola held the distinguished role of Head of Civil Service in Lagos State, where he demonstrated a keen ability to navigate complex administrative challenges.

Profile of Hakeem Muri Okunola

Head of Service, Lagos State (December 2018 - September 2023): Okunola's tenure as the Head of Service in Lagos State was marked by significant achievements, including securing approvals for the procurement of vehicles for government ministries, departments, and agencies. His introduction of an automatic replacement system in the health and education sectors streamlined essential services for the benefit of Lagosians.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development (2015 - December 2018): In this role, Okunola made substantial contributions to youth and social development initiatives, furthering the welfare of Lagos State residents.

Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau (2011 - 2015): Okunola's tenure as Permanent Secretary at the Lands Bureau was characterised by innovative reforms. He successfully upgraded the Lands Registry, making it easier for citizens to access land records online. Additionally, he implemented the electronic Certificate of Occupancy, streamlining land-related processes.

Executive Secretary, Lands Use and Allocation Committee (February 2005 - February 2011): As the Executive Secretary, Okunola played a pivotal role in resolving land disputes between communities, the government, and individuals, contributing to peace and stability in Lagos State.

Personal Assistant to the Executive Governor (2003 - 2005): In this early role, Okunola laid the foundation for his impressive career by providing invaluable support to the Governor's office.

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ibile Holdings Limited (2001-2003): His legal acumen was sharpened during his time as Company Secretary and Legal Adviser at Ibile Holdings Limited.

Educational background

Hakeem Muri Okunola's academic qualifications include:

LLM with Merit, International Business Law, Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London (1998-1999)

BL (Honours), Nigerian Law School, Lagos (1994-1995)

LLB (Honours), Lagos State University (1989-1993)

GCSE O'Levels, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Lagos

Professional Memberships