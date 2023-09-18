ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu appoints Hakeem Okunola as principal secretary

Ima Elijah

His experience and knowledge have positioned him as a valuable asset to President Tinubu's team.

Bola Tinubu and Hakeem Muri Okunola [The Cable]
Bola Tinubu and Hakeem Muri Okunola [The Cable]

Recommended articles

This announcement comes as no surprise to those familiar with Okunola's remarkable career, which spans over 25 years in the fields of law and public service.

Hakeem Muri Okunola's journey to this prestigious position has been marked by unwavering dedication and exemplary service. He previously served as the Personal Assistant to President Tinubu during the latter's tenure as Governor of Lagos State, where his competence and loyalty earned him widespread recognition.

Most recently, Okunola held the distinguished role of Head of Civil Service in Lagos State, where he demonstrated a keen ability to navigate complex administrative challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of Service, Lagos State (December 2018 - September 2023): Okunola's tenure as the Head of Service in Lagos State was marked by significant achievements, including securing approvals for the procurement of vehicles for government ministries, departments, and agencies. His introduction of an automatic replacement system in the health and education sectors streamlined essential services for the benefit of Lagosians.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development (2015 - December 2018): In this role, Okunola made substantial contributions to youth and social development initiatives, furthering the welfare of Lagos State residents.

Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau (2011 - 2015): Okunola's tenure as Permanent Secretary at the Lands Bureau was characterised by innovative reforms. He successfully upgraded the Lands Registry, making it easier for citizens to access land records online. Additionally, he implemented the electronic Certificate of Occupancy, streamlining land-related processes.

Executive Secretary, Lands Use and Allocation Committee (February 2005 - February 2011): As the Executive Secretary, Okunola played a pivotal role in resolving land disputes between communities, the government, and individuals, contributing to peace and stability in Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personal Assistant to the Executive Governor (2003 - 2005): In this early role, Okunola laid the foundation for his impressive career by providing invaluable support to the Governor's office.

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ibile Holdings Limited (2001-2003): His legal acumen was sharpened during his time as Company Secretary and Legal Adviser at Ibile Holdings Limited.

Hakeem Muri Okunola's academic qualifications include:

LLM with Merit, International Business Law, Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London (1998-1999)

ADVERTISEMENT

BL (Honours), Nigerian Law School, Lagos (1994-1995)

LLB (Honours), Lagos State University (1989-1993)

GCSE O'Levels, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Lagos

Professional Memberships

Okunola is an active member of professional organisations, including the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Lawal's victory over Matawalle in Zamfara election

BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Lawal's victory over Matawalle in Zamfara election

Group threatens court action against NTI DG over alleged maladministration

Group threatens court action against NTI DG over alleged maladministration

NYSC member donates chairs to secondary school in Bauchi

NYSC member donates chairs to secondary school in Bauchi

Anambra private school owners lament multiple taxation, illegal levies

Anambra private school owners lament multiple taxation, illegal levies

Bayelsa rice farmers worried over predicted flooding, pest attacks

Bayelsa rice farmers worried over predicted flooding, pest attacks

Flood claims 3 lives in Jos metropolis

Flood claims 3 lives in Jos metropolis

'Powers above' deny Deputy Shaibu access to Edo Government Office

'Powers above' deny Deputy Shaibu access to Edo Government Office

Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses in Enugu

Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses in Enugu

FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic rules, regulations

FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic rules, regulations

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties

Tribunal removes Atta of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Durojaiye Ogunsanya [TVC]

Analyst claims he was Tinubu's Chicago State University classmate

Bitrus Garki, Mandate Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, FCTA (Credit: The Whistler NG)

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki