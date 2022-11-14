RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Soludo strongly believes Peter Obi can’t win 2023 presidential election

Bayo Wahab

Soludo said he would not succumb to bullies, nor shy away from a good fight especially when weighty matters of principles and the future of the people are involved.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

The governor said this on Monday, November 14, 2022, in an article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’.

This is coming following the criticisms that trailed Soludo’s recent interview on Channels TV.

In the interview, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Obi’s investments for Anambra are now “worth next to nothing”.

Replying his critics in his article, Soludo said he would not succumb to bullies, nor shy away from a good fight especially when weighty matters of principles and the future of the people are involved.

On Obi’s chances, the governor said, “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!

“That is from my heart but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that its probability is next to zero (what I cannot say before you, I won’t say behind you).

“So I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even near the third position.”

Soludo had earlier dumped Obi and declared his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Justice Peter Umeadi.

