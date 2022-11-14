Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Party over brothers: The governor kicked against the ambition of the Labour Party presidential candidate, and an ex-Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, saying the Obidient Movement’ are offshoots of the Peoples Democratic Party.

APGA 3rd biggest party in Nigeria: In a statement by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria claimed that APGA remains the third largest political party in the country.

What Soludo said: Soludo, who believes that the main opposition party was not fair to the Southeast by zoning its presidency to North, said supporting any other party may affect the chances of APGA in 2023 general election.

He said: “APGA remains the third largest political party in Nigeria, considering the number of political offices it has won.

“APGA has a State governor, members of the National Assembly and members of the state assemblies.

“APGA does not consider the wave of the ‘Obidient Movement’ as a threat towards achieving its set goals in 2023.

“The LP and the ‘Obidient Movement’ are offshoots of the PDP. Therefore, they pose a big threat to PDP, not APGA”.