RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Ima Elijah

“The LP and the ‘Obidient Movement’ are offshoots of the PDP. Therefore, they pose a big threat to PDP, not APGA”.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Recommended articles

Party over brothers: The governor kicked against the ambition of the Labour Party presidential candidate, and an ex-Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, saying the Obidient Movement’ are offshoots of the Peoples Democratic Party.

APGA 3rd biggest party in Nigeria: In a statement by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria claimed that APGA remains the third largest political party in the country.

What Soludo said: Soludo, who believes that the main opposition party was not fair to the Southeast by zoning its presidency to North, said supporting any other party may affect the chances of APGA in 2023 general election.

He said: APGA remains the third largest political party in Nigeria, considering the number of political offices it has won.

“APGA has a State governor, members of the National Assembly and members of the state assemblies.

“APGA does not consider the wave of the ‘Obidient Movement’ as a threat towards achieving its set goals in 2023.

“The LP and the ‘Obidient Movement’ are offshoots of the PDP. Therefore, they pose a big threat to PDP, not APGA”.

What you should know: Soludo, who won the Anambra governorship election in November, 2021, contested under the platform of APGA.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Plateau set to host Buhari, Tinubu for APC campaign

Plateau set to host Buhari, Tinubu for APC campaign

2023: Only PDP will make Nigerians smile again — Imoke

2023: Only PDP will make Nigerians smile again — Imoke

2023: 12,817 PDP members defect to APC in Kaduna

2023: 12,817 PDP members defect to APC in Kaduna

2023: Zamfara electorate willing to vote for Tinubu, Matawalle—Yari

2023: Zamfara electorate willing to vote for Tinubu, Matawalle—Yari

Gov. AbdulRazaq’s aide resigns

Gov. AbdulRazaq’s aide resigns

Buhari condemns despicable bomb attack in Turkiye

Buhari condemns despicable bomb attack in Turkiye

Buhari returns to Abuja after routine medical check-up in UK

Buhari returns to Abuja after routine medical check-up in UK

Local airlines want court to terminate FG’s national carrier deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Local airlines want court to terminate FG’s national carrier deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu