The crash occurred on Sunday, March 10 , 2019 and claimed the lives of 157 passengers including those of writer Pius Adesanmi and diplomat Abiodun Bashua.

The senate also resolved that Nigeria should be able to protect its airspace from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 Series.

The Nigerian upper legislative chamber also called on the regulatory authorities to ensure that all aircraft operating within Nigerian space are air worthy in order to keep Nigerians safe at all times.

Gbenga Ashafa sponsors motion

The Senate resolution arose from a motion titled: “The Sad Demise of two illustrious Nigerians in the recent Ethiopian Airlines Crash of 10th March, 2019 and the need for Nigeria to protect its airspace from the Boeing 737 Max 8 series pending the determination of its Air worthiness”.

The motion was sponsored by senator Gbenga Ashafa, who represents Lagos East in the senate.

Ashafa is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport.

Ashafa “noted with great sadness that two illustrious Nigerians were among the 157 people who lost their lives in the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines flight ET – 302, which went down near Bishoftu a community roughly 60 kilometers southeast of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

"Notes that the said late distinguished Nigerians aboard the flight were Ambassador Abiodun Bashua, a former United Nations and African Union, Deputy Joint Special Representative in Darfur, Sudan and Professor Pius Adesanmi, a Professor of Literary Arts in Carleton University, Ottawa Canada, and a popular advocate for good governance.”

The senator told his colleagues that the two Nigerians who lost their lives in the crash were no ordinary citizens as they both distinguished themselves in their various fields and till their deaths, were worthy ambassadors of Nigeria in the diaspora.

Ashafa observed that it was not the first time that a Boeing 737 Max 8 series aircraft had crashed under similar circumstances.

He thereafter commended the Minister for Transportation (Aviation) Senator Hadi Sirika for the restriction placed on the use of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 series aircraft within the Nigerian airspace, pending the outcome of the investigation of the plane crash.

In their contributions to the motion, Senator Mao Ohuanbunwa and Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi expressed their sadness over the death of the two Nigerians.

They also commended the Minister of State for Transportation for the restriction on the use of the aircraft.

Both Senators said Nigeria should float its own national airline.

The senate thereafter observed a minute silence in honour of the two deceased Nigerians.