Satirist and columnist, Canadian based Professor Pius Adesanmi, was a passenger on the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed near Addis Ababa in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737, was believed to be carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members on its way to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, when it crashed.

It took off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, at 8:38 a.m. local time and lost contact six minutes later, the airline said.

According to Sahara Reporters—where Adesanmi was a columnist--three different family members, plus a close friend of Adesanmi’s and a Canadian official, have confirmed his death.

Until his death, Adesanmi was a Professor of English at Carleton University, Canada.

Adesanmi was a native of Isanlu, in Yagba East Local Government area of Kogi State.

He was as much a prolific writer as he was a scathing social critic, perpetually adding his voice to the Nigerian discourse and railing against the poor governance that has held his country back, time and again.

Adesanmi deployed satire and comedy to drive home his message, weaving his gospel with an admixture of Nigerian languages and pidgin, on occasion.

Adesanmi also commanded a huge following on social media, using his online presence as a bully pulpit and as a lectern for education, information and government excoriation.