Sen. Musa tasks APC to zone 10th Deputy Senate President to North Central

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen Sani Musa (PremiumTimesNG)
Sani said this when he spoke with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the North- Central had always aligned with the party at the centre and had always delivered large number of votes for the party.

Sani said that the zone delivered the highest votes for the APC at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He acknowledged that the national leadership of the party had the final say on the zoning of principal officers’ position for the 10th Assembly.

Sani said that since the party leadership had advised aspirants to hold on their intentions until zoning formula was released, he had decided to hold on.

” I will wait before officially declaring my intention.

“I believe that by the time they do the zoning, we will be able to see what is ours, and when it comes, I believed that there will be nothing less than the Deputy President of the Senate.

“Because that is the only fair thing that should be done to the zone.

“If you asked me about my ambition, every human being have ambition, but I believe that I intend to come in in order to save our constitution and democracy in this country,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

