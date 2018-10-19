Pulse.ng logo
SDP hijacked by cabals, says party chieftain

SDP hijacked by cabals, says party chieftain

Duru, speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja said he was no longer comfortable with the state of affairs in SDP.

Director, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Godwin Duru has alleged that the party had been hijacked by cabals.

Duru, speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja said he was no longer comfortable with the state of affairs in SDP.

He said in his letter of resignation to the SDP National Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party have turned themselves to political merchants whose objective is to manipulate the due process for undue quest for money.

Duru, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along side with the former National Chairmanship aspirant, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, accused the party of impunity, imposition of candidates and corruption.

Duru, who said that Falae has lost control of the party, accused some members of the party’s NWC of running the SDP like a private estate.

Duru praised the conduct of PDP presidential primary in Port Harcourt where the party’s presidential candidate emerged.

He, however, said that such would not have been possible if the Fresh PDP had not protested against the conduct of the December 2017 National Convention.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alfa Mohammed, reacting to the the development denied the allegation that the party was hijacked.

Mohammed, who said he had no brief of Duru resignation as he had just returned from a journey, said that Chief Olu Falae still remain the chairman and the leadership of the party.

Who has hijacked the party? I have been the National publicity Secretary for the past three years.

” Chief Olu Falae was elected the party chairman and still in charge even though we harmonised some new people into the party.

I don’t think there is anybody that has hijacked the party. We are always at the secretariat working together and there is nothing that we do that Falae is not being carried along.” 

