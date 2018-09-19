Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Saraki throws shade at Buhari at rally for Osun governorship election

Saraki Senate President throws shade at Buhari during Osun governorship election rally for Adeleke

He told voters to not heed the president's call for continuity of government in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki throws shade at Buhari at rally for Osun election play Senate President Bukola Saraki with President Muhammadu Buhari (Guardian)

Senate President and presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, appeared to throw some shade the way of President Muhammadu Buhari while he was campaigning for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Osun State gubernatorial election.

While speaking at the rally in support of the party's candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, the senate president said Osun voters cannot vote for continuity of government as the current administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) has failed to perform.

He said, "Yesterday, some people came here and told Osun people to vote for performance, what kind of performance when you cannot pay workers salary for months? Is that performance? No."

 

While Saraki did not mention President Buhari by name, the president was in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday, September 18, to campaign for the APC's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

During his address, President Buhari had urged voters to vote for Oyetola so that he can build on the achievements of Aregbesola's tenure in his eight years as governor.

He said, "Nigeria must be free of corrupt and selfish leaders. The children of all Nigerians will get quality infrastructure, education, health care and job opportunities.

"This is why you must all come out and vote for the APC on the 22nd of September, 2018. Osun must remain APC. Osun must continue on the path of progress. Osun must not allow the dark days to return."

The September 22 election is expected to be closely contested between Oyetola, Adeleke and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Saraki to battle Atiku, Tambuwal, others for PDP's ticket

Saraki will hope to face President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election as he's fighting for the PDP's presidential ticket. To win the ticket, he has to beat other aspirants including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode Tinubu rejects all pleas from Lagos Governor’s wife in Osogbobullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power...bullet
3 Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Buhari does not understand leadership, controlled by cabal, Senate President says
2019 Election Orji Kalu begs IBB to support Buhari’s re-election bid
Boko Haram Army neutralises 5 terrorists, recover weapons in Borno
Saraki Senate President demands Leah Sharibu's release, condemns killing of aid worker, Saifura Ahmed
Ibrahim Babangida IBB declares his support for Saraki's presidential bid
Saraki Senate President meets IBB again
2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to Nigeria's economy if Buhari wins
Saraki Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria – Senate President
Dogara House Speaker must go – APC
Tambuwal Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Presidential aspirant

Politics

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Ganduje Kano Governor swears in Gawuna as new deputy
2019 General Elections Why Nigerians should participate actively in electoral process — INEC Commissioner
Police accuse Senator Adeleke of exam malpractice
Adeleke Police accuse Dancing Senator of exam malpractice, invite him for questioning 3 days to Osun election
Jimi Agbaje joins race to become next Lagos Governor
2019 Elections Jimi Agbaje joins race to become next Lagos Governor
X
Advertisement