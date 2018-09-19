news

Senate President and presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, appeared to throw some shade the way of President Muhammadu Buhari while he was campaigning for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Osun State gubernatorial election.

While speaking at the rally in support of the party's candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, the senate president said Osun voters cannot vote for continuity of government as the current administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) has failed to perform.

He said, "Yesterday, some people came here and told Osun people to vote for performance, what kind of performance when you cannot pay workers salary for months? Is that performance? No."

While Saraki did not mention President Buhari by name, the president was in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday, September 18, to campaign for the APC's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

During his address, President Buhari had urged voters to vote for Oyetola so that he can build on the achievements of Aregbesola's tenure in his eight years as governor.

He said, "Nigeria must be free of corrupt and selfish leaders. The children of all Nigerians will get quality infrastructure, education, health care and job opportunities.

"This is why you must all come out and vote for the APC on the 22nd of September, 2018. Osun must remain APC. Osun must continue on the path of progress. Osun must not allow the dark days to return."

The September 22 election is expected to be closely contested between Oyetola, Adeleke and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Saraki to battle Atiku, Tambuwal, others for PDP's ticket

Saraki will hope to face President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election as he's fighting for the PDP's presidential ticket. To win the ticket, he has to beat other aspirants including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.