Osun State must remain APC, Buhari directs voters in Osogbo

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged voters in Osun State to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming September 22 governorship election to ensure continuity of progress in the state.

The president made the call at a rally in support of the party's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, with the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and a few state governors also present.

While speaking at the rally in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, he said the party has implemented quality leadership in the state and deserves to be allowed to continue its good work in the state.

He told voters to continue to keep corrupt leaders out of political positions to ensure the country's progress under the APC.

He said, "Ladies and gentlemen, as you can see, our party has no tolerance for corruption. We will continue to ensure inclusiveness and economic diversification.

"Nigerians kept the corrupt and selfish leaders out of Federal Government in 2015, and by the grace of God, supporters will continue to keep them out of leadership positions until we permanently confine their corrupt government style into the history books.

"Nigeria must be free of corrupt and selfish leaders. The children of all Nigerians will get quality infrastructure, education, health care and job opportunities.

"This is why you must all come out and vote for the APC on the 22nd of September, 2018. Osun must remain APC. Osun must continue on the path of progress. Osun must not allow the dark days to return."

Incumbent governor, Rauf Aregbesola, is at the end of his second term and was also at the rally on Tuesday to throw his weight behind Oyetola.

The September 22 election is expected to be closely contested between Oyetola, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).