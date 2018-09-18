Pulse.ng logo
Saraki boasts he has formula to take Lagos State from Tinubu in 2019

Saraki said he'll ensure the People's Democratic Party (PDP) produces the next Lagos State governor.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured the Lagos State chapter of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) that he has the formula to take the state from a "godfather", believed to be former governor, Bola Tinubu, in the 2019 general elections.

While speaking at the party's Lagos secretariat on Monday, September 17, 2018, Saraki said he has the medicine to deliver the state to the party from the grips of someone who regards himself as a godfather.

On his campaign trail as the PDP's presidential aspirant, Saraki said he'll ensure the party produces the next Lagos State governor.

He said, "What you have been fighting for many years, you will have it during the coming election because you now have somebody that has intention and charisma to deal with those disturbing you.

"I have a medicine of the man who regards himself as godfather terrorising Lagos State. We have their formula, come next year, PDP will take over Lagos."

Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), was a two-term governor of Lagos State and has practically handpicked his successors, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, with his sweeping influence across the state.

Saraki to battle Atiku, Tambuwal, others for PDP's ticket

To clinch the PDP's ticket to contest in the 2019 presidential election, Saraki has to beat other aspirants including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

