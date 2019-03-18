The winner of the March 9 Lagos State governorship election paid a courtesy visit to the president with his deputy governor-elect, Obafemi Hamzat.

The meeting was announced by the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad).

Sanwo-Olu, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored the highest number of votes in the election to emerge victor over his closest opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 43 other candidates on the ballot.

Even though the election had been expected to be a close contest between the two, Sanwo-Olu beat Agbaje with a margin of 533,304 votes, according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 10.

The former commissioner won 739,445 votes while Agbaje finished the race with 206,141 votes.

Agbaje failed to win in any of the state's 20 local government areas as Sanwo-Olu coasted to victory in Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Agege, Apapa, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Kosofe, Surulere, Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

Sanwo-Olu will now replace incumbent, Akinwunmi Ambode, when he's sworn in on May 29.