Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been elected the new governor of Lagos State, Nigeria's economic capital.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored the highest number of votes in the 2019 Lagos governorship election to emerge victor over his closest opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 43 other candidates on the ballot.

Even though the election had been expected to be a close contest between the two, Sanwo-Olu beat Agbaje with a margin of 532,944 votes, according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 10.

The former commissioner won 739,445 votes while Agbaje finished the race with 206,501 votes.

Agbaje failed to win in any of the state's 20 local government areas as Sanwo-Olu coasted to victory in Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Agege, Apapa, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Kosofe, Surulere, Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

Sanwo-Olu will now replace incumbent, Akinwunmi Ambode, when he's sworn in on May 29.