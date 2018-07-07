RAPC reacts to APC chairman, Oshiomhole's comment

news

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) has reacted to a comment made by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Ohiomhole had reportedly referred to members of the RAPC as mercenaries who were paid to cause chaos in the ruling party.

In its reaction, the spokesman of the RAPC, Kassim Afegbua said that RAPC members cannot be bought.

Afegbua said “Adams Oshiomhole needs to take a look at our past. We do not possess the characteristics of hirelings or mercenaries.

“We are bona fide members of the APC . When it is convenient for people, they dress you in very elegant robes but when they are losing the battle, they call you names, but we will not call them names, we will continue to insist that we are going to rescue the APC and reposition it for optimum performance.

“We cannot be preaching to be progressives when we are law-breakers. We cannot be preaching that we are progressives when we are a party that has performed abysmally low in all sectors of the economy.”

APC lacks co-ordination

The RAPC spokesman also said that the APC lacks co-ordination.

He also wondered why the ruling party has refused to go forward with the restructuring which they promised Nigerians.

“As we speak, the APC has jettisoned its own manifesto. Where is the restructuring we promised Nigerians? They hurriedly came up with a committee headed by Governor (Nasir ) el-Rufai; where has that landed us?

“The Vice-President is a supporter of restructuring. The President of the country is not a supporter of restructuring in the same government.

“There is no synergy. There is no coordination on any issue. You have about three or four opinions from the same government; that is not the way to lead.

“When the Fulani herdsmen issue came up in Benue State, the Inspector General of Police came up with a different position; the Minister of Defence gave a different position; and the Presidency is giving a different position,” he added.

APC not divided

Meanwhile, the APC has maintained that there is no division within its ranks.

According to the APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi the identities of the RAPC members are being investigated.

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, Buba Galadima announced the formation of RAPC.