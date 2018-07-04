APC faction announces excos, IBB’s aide emerges spokesman

The R-APC, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, announced that it has left the ruling APC because of its inability to meet its potentials for good governance.
Kazeem Afegbua, the former media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida is the faction’s spokesman, according to Daily Post.
The R-APC, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, announced that it has left the ruling APC because of its inability to meet its potentials for good governance.
According to the faction’s chairman, Buba Galadima, I stand here before you as the Chairman of the reformed APC to remind you that preparatory to 2015, the nPDP merged with APC to wrestle power, but the content of that agreement were breached.
“The APC in the last three years has performed poorly and refused to sustain its core values.
“The APC government was a monumental disaster even worse than the government it replaced."
1. Buba Galadima – National Chairman
2. Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa – National Deputy Chairman, North
3. Theo Nkire – National Deputy Chairman, South-East
4. Eko Olakunle – National Vice-Chairman, South-West
5. Hussaini Dambo – National Vice-Chairman, North-West
6. Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – National Vice-Chairman, North-Central
7. Godwin Akaan – Deputy National Secretary
8. Fatai Atanda – National Secretary
9. Kazeem Afegbua – National Publicity Secretary
10. Daniel Bwala –Financial Secretary
11. Abba Malami Taura – Deputy National Auditor
12. Kayode Omotosho – National Treasurer
13. Nicholas Asuzu – National Youth Leader
14. Baride A. Gwezia – Legal Adviser
15. Aisha Kaita – National Woman Leader
16. Fatima Adamu – National Welfare Secretary
17. Isiak Akinwumi – Deputy Financial Secretary
18. Bashir Mai Mashi – Deputy National Treasurer
ALSO READ: Buhari doesn't want a meeting with nPDP, here's why
19. Hauwa Adam Mamuda – Deputy Welfare Secretary
20. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir – Deputy National Publicity Secretary
21. M. T. Liman – National Organising Secretary
22. Theo Sheshi – Deputy National Organising Secretary
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier said that he will work towards resolving the crisis in the party.
Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with top members of the nPDP bloc, including Senate President Bukola Saraki following rumours of defection in May 2018.