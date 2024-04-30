ADVERTISEMENT
15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

Segun Adeyemi

Oyinkansola, who is currently taking her WAEC exams, attained six credits during her SS2 GCE exams.

Ms Olasanmi Oyinkansola [Facebook]

Pulse gathered that Ms Oyinkansola promised her parents by predicting 280 marks out of a possible 400 mark but was 12 short of the expected mark (268) after the release of the result on Monday, April 29.

Oyinkansola, presently sitting for her WAEC exams, obtained six credits during her GCE exams in SS2.

The details of her result, sighted by Pulse, reads, "Dear Olasanmi Oyinkansola Precious Joyce, Reg Number: 202440727058GA. Your 2024 UTME Result: ENG: 60, ECO: 73, GEO: 61, HIS: 74, Aggregate: 268."

Reacting to her performance in this year's UTME exams, Oyinkansola's father, Mr Olakunle Olasanmi, said, "Right now, I'm short of words. I can confidently describe myself as a proud father right now.

"There is nothing like a child making his parents proud. First, it was her O'level as a private student even when she was in SS2; now, her JAMB result, I'm so super proud of you, Oyinkansola."

Similarly, Oyinkansola's mom, Mrs Adebukola Olasanmi, said, "I feel so happy; I attribute her success to her sleepless nights. She sleeps at midnight throughout the period; sometimes, I will enter her room and beg her to go to bed. She was so determined to pass the exams."

In another development, JAMB Registrar, Professor Isha’q Oloyede while announcing the release of the 2024 UTME results said the board won’t announce the top scorer this year ‘to avoid a repeat of the ‘Mmesoma saga.’

It would be recalled that in 2023, a 19-year-old candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362 to claim the highest score in the exam.

Ejikeme had used the manipulated result to attract a ₦3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors before the exam body exposed her lies.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

