Workers Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 30, in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, representing Minister Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, it was announced that the Federal Government, through Dr Tunji-Ojo, emphasised the importance of excellence, efficiency, and fairness in all areas of employment.

The statement reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s dedication to promoting a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusiveness in workplaces.

He said, “In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in prioritising the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm Mr President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

The Minister recognised workers’ valuable efforts and emphasised the importance of taking proactive steps to counteract climate change’s negative impacts.

He stressed the need for cooperation in adopting sustainable practices and policies to enhance workplace well-being and contribute to national development based on integrity, hard work, and compassion.