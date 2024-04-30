ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Workers Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister of Interior recognised workers’ valuable efforts and emphasised the importance of taking proactive steps to counteract climate change’s negative impacts.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [Facebook]
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 30, in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, representing Minister Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, it was announced that the Federal Government, through Dr Tunji-Ojo, emphasised the importance of excellence, efficiency, and fairness in all areas of employment.

The statement reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s dedication to promoting a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusiveness in workplaces.

He said, “In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in prioritising the safety and well-being of all citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me reaffirm Mr President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

The Minister recognised workers’ valuable efforts and emphasised the importance of taking proactive steps to counteract climate change’s negative impacts.

He stressed the need for cooperation in adopting sustainable practices and policies to enhance workplace well-being and contribute to national development based on integrity, hard work, and compassion.

Additionally, he encouraged Nigerians to support the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and wished workers a happy celebration.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt warns residents on impending flood disaster, urges relocation

Ogun Govt warns residents on impending flood disaster, urges relocation

15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

Workers Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

Workers Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

Sanwo-Olu grants ₦849.5m scholarships, bursaries to 10,000 tertiary students

Sanwo-Olu grants ₦849.5m scholarships, bursaries to 10,000 tertiary students

Wike orders urgent repairs for Dogon Gida Culvert to prevent loss of lives

Wike orders urgent repairs for Dogon Gida Culvert to prevent loss of lives

Nigerian Navy saves over 250 passengers from capsised boat in Rivers

Nigerian Navy saves over 250 passengers from capsised boat in Rivers

Tinubu sympathises with victims of Ogun State gas explosion, vows support

Tinubu sympathises with victims of Ogun State gas explosion, vows support

House of Reps demand suspension of new electricity tariff implementation

House of Reps demand suspension of new electricity tariff implementation

Repair PH, Warri refineries - Workers voice expectations ahead of May Day

Repair PH, Warri refineries - Workers voice expectations ahead of May Day

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members [Intel Region]

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye [Kano Focus]

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

Maryam Hassan was seen bullying Namitra Bwala in a viral video.

Lead British School student in viral video apologises for bullying Namtira Bwala