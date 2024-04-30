NNPC staff alleged of luxury acquisition of properties threatens lawsuit

In a letter dated April 24, 2024, addressed to Emmanuel Onwubiko, the head of HURIWA, Marvin Omorogbe, Esq., acting on behalf of Waziri, demanded an immediate retraction and apology from HURIWA.

The letter criticises HURIWA for accusing Waziri of misconduct and denies any implication of corruption. It points to ongoing legal proceedings and evidence of criminal charges against individuals linked to the opposing party.

Moreover, the letter contends that HURIWA’s actions have harmed Waziri’s reputation and violated her constitutional rights.

It calls for the retraction of the letter sent to NNPC, an official apology, a public apology published in two national newspapers, and financial compensation totalling N100,000,000 for defamation.

The letter read, “Our client’s attention has been drawn to media reports regarding the above subject matter and she has indeed sighted a letter dated April 19, 2024, authored by HURIWA wherein you requested her employer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to avail you sensitive documents relating to her employment, salaries, alleged ownership of properties, etc, all of which are protected by law, including the Freedom of Information Act which you referenced in your letter.

"We must preemtively question not only your motive in writing the above mentioned letter, but also your locus to dabble into an issue bordering on a civil contract that is already before several courts of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria, including the Court of Appeal.