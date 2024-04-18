PDP caucus extends acting chairman Damagum's term

However, this extension remains contingent on the outcome of the imminent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Speaking to reporters following the Caucus meeting at Bauchi Governors Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba emphasised that the decision was made to foster reconciliation and solidarity within the party.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said, “Umar Damagum will continue to be the acting National Chairman of the party until the next meeting of NEC. The party considers that it is important to have more consultation on that issue.”

“The NEC meeting will not discuss any change in leaders. Rather, attention is focused on unity and reconciliation. The caucus agreed that all congresses in the states and local government should be concluded between June and August this year. The caucus agreed on the extension of the party’s constitution review committee to accept new recommendations.”

Prior to the caucus gathering, the party's National Working Committee expressed full support for Damagum.

However, the North Central region asserted that one of their representatives should serve out the term of the suspended National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

During a Wednesday meeting at the Grand Ibro Hotel in Abuja, the North Central delegation urged Damagum to return to his previous role as Deputy National Chairman North, which he held before assuming the position of Acting National Chairman.

The region is pointing out the clause outlined in Section 47(6) of the PDP Constitution, which states that "Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the Party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from to serve out the tenure".

NEC to determine Damagum's fate - PDP governors

Before the Caucus gathering, PDP-affiliated Governors asserted that the NEC could solely determine the fate of Damagum.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike attended the caucus meeting.