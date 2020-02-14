The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole of inciting violence in Bayelsa State.

Violent protests broke out in Yenagoa on Friday, February 14, 2020, after the judgement of the Supreme Court annulling the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon as governor-elect in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The protests started after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday morning issued a Certificate of Return to the PDP candidate, Douye Diri.

According to Punch, the protesters attacked Diri’s house, vandalized his properties and also attacked a radio station in the state.

Due to the protests, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole rejected INEC's decision to issue Certificate of Return to Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa. (Legit)

Reacting to the protests, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said, Oshiomhole’s statement on Thursday that no one would be sworn-in in Bayelsa State, contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court was the cause of the violence experienced in the state.

He therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammad “to immediately pull in Oshiomhole for questioning and prosecution for incitement”.

The statement reads in part, “The violence and arson being perpetuated in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Friday, was in furtherance of the Oshiomole’s statement was a direct call for sedition and violent subversion of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the statutory authority of the Supreme Court and the mandate of the people of Bayelsa state.

“Oshiomhole must be brought to book and stopped from the use of garrulity and clear misuse of language to cause a crisis in our country.

“He should, therefore, be pulled in immediately for prosecution for inciting violence and arson in the state.”

Meanwhile, Diri has been sworn in by the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate.