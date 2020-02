The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri has been sworn in as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

Diri was sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate, who administered the oaths of office and allegiance on him in the Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital.

Diri’s deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was also sworn in as he took his oaths of office and allegiance.