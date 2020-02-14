The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday, February 14, 2020, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, announced the curfew during a press briefing, following a protest in Yenagoa over the judgment of the Supreme Court that nullified David Lyon’s election as governor-elect of the state.

According to him, the curfew will begin on Friday and end on Sunday, adding that it would hold between 8 pm and 6 am during the period.

The Police boss said the curfew became necessary following the violent protest that rocked the state capital on Friday morning, when INEC issued a Certificate of Return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Douye Diri.