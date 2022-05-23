RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Primaries: Fayose’s son, aide, others win tickets in Ekiti

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The primary election was conducted at Ido Ekiti in Ido Osi Local Government Area.

Joju Fayose
Joju Fayose

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s son, Joju, and his longstanding media aide, Lere Olayinka, are among those declared winners of yesterday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives primary in Ekiti State.

Joju, who won the party’s ticket for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency I comprising Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun, polled 69 votes to defeat Deji Adeosun.

Olayinka emerged the flagbearer for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II, comprising Ijero, Ekiti West and Efon local government areas.

He got 54 votes to defeat his main challenger, Mr. Victor Babafemi, who scored 45 votes for the position.

Former governorship aspirant under, Otunba Yinka Akerele won the party’s ticket for the Ekiti North Federal Constituency II. He emerged unopposed.

In Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, Babatunde Ajayi, polled 63 votes to defeat Fayose backed aspirant, Funmi Ogun, who had 33 votes.

Meanwhile, the Lagos chapter of PDP has called for a cancellation of the primaries as electoral committee members came into the state with already assigned venues and officials.

