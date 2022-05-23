RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos PDP cancels primaries over unfamiliar delegates list

Ima Elijah

Lagos PDP Cancels House of Assembly, Reps Primaries

PDP (TheNewsGuru)
PDP (TheNewsGuru)

The People's Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos state has rejected the Ad hoc delegates list for State and Federal House of Assembly and Representatives while calling for outright cancellation of the party’s primary in the state.

While addressing party faithfuls and journalists in Lagos, the state chairman of the party, Phillip Aivoji, said the ad hoc list that emanated from the state and submitted to INEC is completely different from the one brought by the committee for the purpose of the exercise.

"The electoral committee came into the state with list of venues already chosen, already chosen electoral officers. This is the responsibility of the state exco, and therefore totally unacceptable."

"We therefore call for outright cancellation of the entire exercise. It will not only jeopardise the party's chances at the polls, but it will also lead to litigation afterwards."

Reacting to the announcement by the the party's Chairman, an aspirant contesting for the house of representatives in Eti-Osa local government, Sam Aiboni, said that an election will definitely hold unless the party does not want representatives.

"we are very positive that an election will hold because any attempt to cancel elections because of personal interest will mean PDP will not have candidate. it is very critical that as party men we stay united.

"Those of us that are aspirants have invested time, resources, in this process. Nigeria is ready for rescue."

Meanwhile Mr Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, also contesisting for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat, says he will patiently wait for PDP primary election.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

