PDP chairmanship race gets tougher as faction drums support for Ombugadu

A faction within the Nasarawa PDP, in particular, has advocated for David Ombugadu, the party’s gubernatorial nominee in 2023, to assume the National Chairman role of the PDP.

Presently, the PDP is led by an interim National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and there are agitations for him to leave to pave the way for the appointment of a substantive chairman.

Those involved advocated for the next Chairman to originate from North Central, the same region as the suspended National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release obtained by Pulse on Wednesday, April 10, from the coalition, headed by Mustapha Umaisha, highlighted that states like Niger, Kwara, Kogi, and Benue have previously had chances to occupy positions of leadership within the PDP.

Consequently, the coalition underscored Ombugadu’s significance as a key figure at the party’s national level, pointing to his substantial political background gained from his participation in the gubernatorial elections of 2019 and 2023.

He said, “In the spirit of inclusivity, it is time for Nasarawa to be at the forefront of the PDP’s leadership, a position we hardly enjoy.

“Prior to the election in year 2023, Nasarawa’s only advisory position within the party, the Board of Trustees chairmanship, which was held by elder statesman Sen. Walid Jibrin was relinquished amidst an internal disagreement.

“This selflessness should be compensated by our party members nationwide. After all, we played our part as loyal party members.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are the other aspirants?

Meanwhile, there are speculations that former Benue State governor Gabriel Suswan, who is also from the North Central regions, has indicated interest in becoming the next PDP national chairman.

From the southwest region, Segun Sowunmi, a former PDP gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State, has also declared his interest in the top seat.