Osun election: APC optimistic of victory at tribunal

This, according to the judge, was to allow the respondents file their responses to the issues raised for determination

Speaking in an interview with NAN, Chief Kola Olabisi, the Special Adviser on Media to Osun APC Chairman, Gboyega Famodun, expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious at the tribunal.

He insisted that the Supreme Court judgment which validated Adeleke as the PDP candidate for the election had nothing to do with APC’s petition.

”If they are fighting in another compound, how does that affect our compound?

”The Supreme Court judgement which validated Adeleke’s candidature does not concern us.

”What concerns us is our petition at the tribunal and which we are effectively preparing for,” he said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said members of the party were anxiously awaiting commencement of hearing of the petition.

Oyintiloye said contrary to the misinformation that the Supreme Court judgment had validated Adeleke’s victory, the verdict had nothing to do with Oyetola’s petition at the tribunal.

”This misinformation going around that Adeleke has won at the court should be disregarded.

”What was determined by the Supreme Court was whether Adeleke was the right PDP candidate during the election or not as challenged by another party member, Dotun Babayemi.

”This is quite different from the petition filed by Gov. Oyetola at the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the July 16 governorship election due to over voting.

”We are anxiously waiting for proper hearing to commence on Oct. 4.

”We are optimistic by the special grace of God coupled with the grounds of the petition before the tribunal.

”We are sure of victory for Gov. Oyetola and APC at the tribunal,” he said.

NAN reports that Prof. Kayode Olatoke, who represented the petitioners (Oyetola and APC) had informed the panel that he had filed the pre-trial form containing issues listed for determination.

Olatoke said the respondents, Independent National Electoral Commission, Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party had been served.

But lead counsel to the respondents, Prof. Paul Ananaba, said he had not seen a copy of the petitioners’ pre-trial form.

Ananaba insisted that the respondents should be allowed the seven-day window stipulated in the Second Schedule of the Electoral Act, 2022 to enable them respond appropriately.

Justice Kume subsequently granted INEC, PDP and Adeleke seven days to respond to the pre-hearing form served on them.

NAN recalls that Oyetola and APC had on Aug. 5 submitted a petition before the tribunal in Osogbo.

The petitioners alleged electoral malpractice, especially over voting, in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state.