A former spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has condemned Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s silence over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was suspended by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019, following allegations that he breached the constitutional requirements for the declaration of assets.

According to Daily Post, the former APC spokesman said Osinbajo is a disappointment to Christians.

Frank also called on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye to sanction the Vice-President.

He also called for Osinbajo’s withdrawal as a Pastor in the ministry.

“Pastor Adeboye should know that Osinbajo is misrepresenting the RCCG in government as one of the ordained pastors in the ministry, so he needs to be called to order.

“The word of God says that people rejoice when righteous is in power’ but can the same be said of Osinbajo and Buhari today?

“Pastor Osinbajo should respect his faith and not the power that be. Like biblical prophets; Isaiah, Ezekiah and others, Osinbajo should speak the truth and shame the devil because his fear of losing political power seems to have beclouded the Redeemed pastor.

“Disgracefully, at a time the whole world is waiting to hear Osinbajo’s opinion on the suspension of CJN, even as a lawyer he has suddenly gone quiet but if it is time to illegally buy votes through sharing of tradermoney in the market, the Redeem pastor will be in the forefront,” Frank added.

Obasanjo Vs Osinbajo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in his state of the nation address on January 20, 2019, also accused Osinbajo of joining the bad eggs in government.

Obasanjo said “What an act by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria lawyer, number 2 man in the Executive hierarchy; and what is more, a pastor of one of the Christian movements led by a revered, respected and upright church leader, Pastor E. A. Adeboye. Osinbajo must have gone for, ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’.

“A great pity indeed and which makes people ask the questions, “Any hope?” Yes, for me, there is hope. Osinbajo has shown the human weakness and proved the saying that the corruption of the best is the worst form of corruption.”

Political pundits are of the opinion that the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Buhari was wrong.

What is your opinion?