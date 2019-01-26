Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on the international community to urgently prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse "illegal" suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

President Buhari, on Friday January 25, 2019, suspended Onnoghen and swore in Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN.

President Buhari said his action was sequel to the recommendation of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) currently trying Onnoghen for failing to declare some of his assets.

In a letter to the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America and the European Union representatives in Nigeria, Frank insisted that Buhari has, by the suspension and swearing-in of an Acting CJN, "set a dangerous stage for massive disobedience to law and order which may lead to an unfathomable chaos, anarchy and an imminent descent to a civil war in the country".

He insisted that the "dictatorial" actions of the President in undermining the judiciary has portents unimaginable implications for the nation’s democracy.

“Buhari has just executed a coup against democracy in Nigeria and kick-started fascism in the country,” he stated, even as he called on Nigerians to rise up and defend democracy with every resource at their disposal.

"President Buhari has confirmed fears in the minds of many Nigerians that the President was out to simply remove Onnoghen so as to perfect a rigging plan ahead of the forthcoming election".

He reminded Nigerians and the world how the former Director General of the DSS, from the same South-south region was removed and replaced by a northerner.

"The international community should also know that if any crisis erupts in the country today, especially in the Niger Delta, the President should be held responsible and made to face charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) because his Hausa/Fulani ethnic agenda would may lead the country to war.

"President Buhari was quick to illegally and unilaterally suspend Justice Onnoghen but has yet to act on the multi-billion Naira NEMA scandal involving the Vice President, the MTN scandal involving his Chief of staff, grass cutting scandal involving the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, bribe taking video involving the Kano state governor, and many other corruption allegations replete in his cabinet.

"Buhari is desperate to hang on to power by rigging the presidential election because if it is through voting, it is clear Nigerians have reject him.

"By this action, it means that the opposition will never get justice at the Supreme Court," he added.

The Bayelsa-born activist however, said that former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been vindicated when he described the Buhari's government as a return of the Abacha Era.