In a statement made available to Pulse by his media team, Okowa stated this during a vigil service at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, on Tuesday, January 2, 2019, to dedicate PDP's 2019 general elections campaign to God.

Describing the 2019 elections as a “battle of spirits”, the Governor expressed optimism that PDP candidates would be victorious regardless of the plans against the party.

"It [election] is going to be the battle of the spirits and our God will prevail,” Okowa announced.

“Our opponents that are relying on small gods will fail, Delta State can never return back to Satan. Because we have put our God first, we have no need to be scared going into the campaign or scared of the elections. God is leading us into the battle, we will have victory.

"As a people and as a party, there is no doubt that we have been working hard these three and half years to deliver democratic dividends to our people. But, it is significant that we come to the presence of God today to seek Him,” he added.

Okowa urged PDP candidates and members in the state to engage in issue-based campaign as the 2019 general election draw near.

Director General of Okowa campaign council, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Senator Patrick Osakwe, were among those at the vigil.