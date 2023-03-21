ADVERTISEMENT
Obi files petition to tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Bayo Wahab

Obi filed the petition on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)
Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

But the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the results of the election citing irregularities.

Hence, Obi on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, filed his petition to the elections tribunal to protest the outcome of the election.

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]
L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf] Pulse Nigeria

This development was announced in a statement issued by Dr Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

“It is official the Labor Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” the statement reads.

In his recent interview with ThePunch, Tanko said that the lawyers of the LP presidential candidate were making progress with their inspection of electoral data.

Recall that the lawyers demanded that election materials be made available to them for inspection and INEC granted their request.

The Labour Party’s request t inspect the election materials was granted after the party accused the electoral commission of not complying with the court order to grant Obi and his party access to the certified true copies of the materials.

The party also threatened to hit the streets if INEC fails to grant its lawyers access to the materials.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

