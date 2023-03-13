LP vows to occupy INEC offices if not allowed to inspect election materials

The LP had rejected the results of the election which produced the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect.

Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who polled 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

Dissatisfied by the result, Obi and Atiku approached the election tribunal, asking the court to allow them to inspect the records of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) used during the polls.

Subsequently, the Court of Appeal in Abuja granted their requests but the electoral commission failed to grant the parties access to the materials.

As a result, the chief spokesman for the Obi-Datti campaign council, Yunusa Tanko has insisted that the Labour Party would mobilise its supporters to occupy INEC offices across the country.

Tanko accused the electoral commission of not complying with the court order to grant Obi and his party access to the certified true copies of materials used in the presidential election.

He said, “We didn’t fix a date for the protest because we deliberately wanted to give INEC up till Monday to respond to us first.

“But when they (INEC) fail to do what they are supposed to do, our supporters will hit the streets, by the grace of God. There is no going back.”