Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the senatorial election to the Labour Party candidate, Kelvin Chukwu on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Chukwu scored a total of 69, 136 votes to defeat the former governor of the state, who polled 48, 701 votes.

The LP candidate replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered a few days before the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections.

Reacting to his loss, Nnamani admitted that the election reflected the wishes of the majority of his constituents.

He congratulated the LP candidate on his electoral victory saying “the people have spoken.”

But hours after losing the senatorial election, Nnamani hit out at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Obi in a series of tweets on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The Enugu politician derisively described the former governor of Anambra state as ‘Gringory’, saying his brand of politics has set the political trajectory of the Igbos backward.

He tweeted, “Peter “Gringory” Obi has set the Igbo political trajectory 24 years back. He has become a twin Blight &Scourge on the Land.His devious Opium served to Christians within sections of Nigeria and to Igbo domiciled in different sections of Nigeria is wicked and dangerous.#Chimaroke”.