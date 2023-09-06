Nigeria's political elite assemble at PEPT for pivotal 2023 election verdict

Among those present are Vice President Kashim Shettima, key leaders of the Labour Party (LP), as well as notable governors and officials from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Vice president Kashim Shettima is among top dignitaries present in court [Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

The gathering of APC governors includes Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. Alongside them are prominent APC figures such as National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, and Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State represents the PDP's influential presence at this crucial event taking place in Abuja.

Notably, Julius Abure and Yunusa Tanko, representing the Labour Party (LP), are also among the dignitaries assembled, eagerly awaiting the tribunal's verdict.

The focal point of this high-stakes gathering is the legal challenge to President Bola Tinubu's declaration as the victor of the 2023 presidential election. Opposition candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), are contesting the election results with the hope of altering the course of the nation's political landscape.