Follow live updates of tribunal judgement on Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Samson Toromade

The presidential election petition tribunal will rule on who really won the 2023 presidential election.

Five judges will deliver their judgement on petitions against the result of the 2023 presidential election
11:21

Justice Tsammani is still reading his judgement and reinforcing his earlier points that the APM's case lacks merit.

10:39

Justice Haruna Tsammani has been reading the court's judgement on the APM case for more than 10 minutes. He has called the petition incompetent numerous times, noting that the issue raised is a pre-election matter that the tribunal has no business ruling on.

10:09

The court is currently addressing the petition of the APM. The party opposed the APC's process of nominating Kashim Shettima as Tinubu's running mate.

APM also noted that Shettima was a senatorial candidate at the time of his nomination, allegedly making him guilty of double nomination which is against the provisions of the constitution and the Electoral Act.

The party asked the tribunal to void all the votes scored by APC and announce second-placed Atiku as the authentic winner of the election.

10:04

No Nigerian court has ever overturned the result of a presidential election, so today's verdict should be interesting. Will history repeat itself?

10:02

All five judges don't have to agree on the same ruling, but the decision agreed by three of them will be the majority ruling that will stand.

10:01

The judges presiding over cases today are Haruna Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Misturat Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Abba-Bello Mohammed.

10:01

10:01

Despite finishing 13th at the polls, the Allied People's Movement (APM) is also expecting the tribunal to rule on its case.

10:00

Second-placed Atiku Abubakar and his People's Democratic Party (PDP) and third-placed Peter Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are the two prominent petitioners.

09:59

Welcome to our live coverage of the judgement of the presidential election petitions tribunal happening in Abuja.

