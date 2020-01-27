In what seems to be an accidental discharge, an official of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), on Sunday, January 26, 2020, shot dead the 2019 senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo North Senatorial District, Ndubuisi Emenike.

The incident which left many people shocked in Imo, was reported to have happened during a victory party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Miriam Onuoha, at the rerun election in Okigwe North Federal Constituency, which was held on Saturday, January 25.

Punch reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had announced Onuoha as the winner of the election when the incident happened at the APC's candidate home at Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the NSCDC officer was attached to the AA senatorial candidate and had escorted him to the victory party.

According to an eyewitness, the NSCDC official was shooting consistently into the air and mistakenly shot his boss, which brought the victory party to an abrupt end.

The victim fell and lost consciousness and was immediately rushed to the nearby St Joseph's Hospital, Umunachi, before he was later rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, in an ambulance.

"Ndubuisi Emenike has been shot by one of his security aides. He was shot during APC victory party at Isiala Mbano LGA. He was shot at his lower abdomen by his aide, an NSCDC officer. This is very tragic and very unbelievable. We pray he makes it. The incident has shattered our victory party," a source was quoted as saying.

While confirming the incident, Imo Police Spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu said the state police command would speak on the matter once it had finished gathering the facts of the incident.