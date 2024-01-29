NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

The NBA-SPIDEL is also urging the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the NYSC to nullify the certificates issued to Musawa and music promoter Kenny Ogungbe, claiming that the certificates were issued contrary to the provisions of the NYSC Act Cap N84.

The legal suit, brought forward by NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, John Aikpokpo-Martins, and Secretary, Funmi Adeogun, alleges that the mobilisation of Musawa and Ogungbe for the mandatory one-year national youth service after exceeding the age of 30 was unlawful and an affront to patriotism.

The plaintiffs further contend that Musawa and Ogungbe's purported national service and the certificates issued by the NYSC are null and void.

They are seeking a declaration that the duo is not entitled to employment by any employer of labor, including the Federal Government of Nigeria, without possessing and presenting their certificates of national youth service.