Nasarawa 2023: We are working for Gov. Sule, APC candidates victories – Chairman

He passed a vote of confidence on the state Financial Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Aya, and its executive members in all the electoral Wards, Local Government, Zonal and State Levels.

The attributed the support to the commitment of the individual and collective leadership towards ensuring the re-election of the state governor and victory of all other APC candidates in the February and March polls.

Duniya however urged APC supporters and loyalists to discard or disregard any rumour of any purported suspension of some executive members of the party in some electoral wards as null and void in its entirety.

“We want to make use of this opportunity to pass a vote of confidence to all our executive members in all the electoral Wards, Local Government, Zonal and State levels.

“Particularly, the state Financial Secretary of our great party, Alhaji Mohammed Usman Aya, who works day and night to ensure the victory of APC at all levels,” he said.

The chairman recalled that similar action was taken on Jan. 16, this year, amidst speculations of a purported suspension of some APC party executives by some self acclaimed party stakeholders in the local government.

“I wish to once more categorically draw the attention of our esteem APC supporters and loyalists to discard or disregard any rumour of any purported suspension of some executive members of the party in some electoral wards as null and void in its entirety.

“I wish to refer to to Article 21 of APC Constitution 2022 (as amended), which stipulated all the procedures ad offences of discipline of erring members,” Duniya explained.

The APC chairman therefore appealed to all APC supporters in the area and beyond to remain focus and resolute towards ensuring total victory in the upcoming general elections billed for Feb. 25 and March 11, respectively.

Duniya assured Sule and the other flagbearers that APC in Nassarawa Eggon remained unshakable, intact and ever strong.