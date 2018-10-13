Pulse.ng logo
Marafa says Gov Yari is free to leave APC

Abdul’aziz-Yari-Abubakar, Governor of Zamfara State.

(Guardian)

A governorship aspirant in Zamfara, Kabir Garba Marafa has said that the state Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari is free to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he wants to.

Marafa, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), said this while reacting to Yari’s defection threat.

Yari’s threat

The Governor, on Friday, October 12, 2018, said that he is under pressure to leave the APC with his supporters.

According to The Nation, Yari said his supporters are not happy with the APC leadership’s refusal to recognise the primaries which were held in Zamfara state recently.

In a statement issued to newsmen, Marafa said ‘‘Now, he is free to go. I know for a fact that he will meet what he did to the APC in any party he moves to.

“The governor is on record as having threatened the APC National Working Committee panel sent to Zamfara for the primaries, not to set foot in the state as he could not guarantee their safety. He went ahead to conduct the primaries and announced the results all by himself. He usurped the work of the panel and that of INEC,” Leadership reports.

ALSO READ: Yari to run for Senate in 2019, says he's going back home

Yari makes U-turn after meeting Buhari

Following Yari’s threat to leave the ruling party, President Buhari on Friday met with the Zamfara state Governor at the presidential Villa in Abuja.

After the meeting, Governor Abdulaziz Yari pledged his allegiance to the APC and said that he will not leave the party in spite of the crisis.

