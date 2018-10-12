Pulse.ng logo
Zamfara APC Crisis: Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov. Yari

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari, who was visiting the presidential villa for the second time since the conduct of the controversial All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Zamfara, was accompanied by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

  • Published:
Yari, 2 governors meet Buhari hours after R-APC was formed play Zamfara APC Crisis: President Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov. Yari (hallanaija.com)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed door with Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN gathered that Yari would use the opportunity of the meeting to update President Buhari on the political happenings in Zamfara before, during and after the `failed’ APC primaries in the state.

The APC National Working Committee panel sent to Zamfara for the conduct of the APC primaries had failed to organise the exercise, citing security challenges.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had in a letter, addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said the APC would not be allowed to field candidates for National Assembly, governorship and state assembly in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The INEC letter, which was signed by its acting Secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, explained that its decision was hinged on the fact that the party had failed to conduct primaries for National Assembly, governorship and state assembly before the expiration of its INEC Oct. 7 deadline.

It said that the party had run foul of the provisions of sections 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act 2010.

But, Oshiomhole faulted the electoral commission, saying the APC had conducted primaries in Zamfara, as such has candidates for all elective positions during the 2019 general elections.

A governorship aspirant, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, had also backed INEC, claiming the APC neither conducted primaries nor agree on candidates through consensus up to the expiration of the Oct. 7 deadline.

NAN reports that Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, who was reported to have threatened to dump APC for Accord Party on the outcome of the primaries, also met with the president behind closed door.

