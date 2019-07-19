Minority leader of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Wilson Dauyegha, has been caught on camera attacking the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jotham Amos.

A member of the APC, Fatimah Oyelami, shared the video on Twitter on Thursday, July 17, 2019.

In the 46 seconds video, Dauyegha, who represents Ekeremor Constituency, was seen attacking the state chairman over the party’s decision to adopt direct primary to pick its gubernatorial candidate.

It is, however, not clear when the footage was shot.

“What kind of chairman are you? You are a stupid chairman. I’ll deal with you,” the lawmaker said, after he tore some documents allegedly belonging to the APC.

Meanwhile, the APC has adopted indirect primary for the forthcoming Kogi state governorship election.