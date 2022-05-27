RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lai Mohammed's son, Folajimi, loses 3rd term APC ticket to Lagos Assembly

Nurudeen Shotayo

Folajimi failed to garner enough votes to secure the ticket for a third term tenure in the State House of Assembly.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed's son, Folajimi, has lost his bid to return to the Lagos State House of Assembly for the third time.

The lawmaker representing Ikeja Constituency 1 was defeated by Mr Seyi Lawal in the primary election that took place at St Peters Anglican Primary on Friday, May 23, 2022.

The election dully monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was contested by nine aspirants which include, Mohammed, LawaL, Ladapo Oyebiyi, Ismail Balogun, Taofeek Olorunfunmi, Olabode Akerele, Adegboyega Kuku, Dr Bode Tawak, and Adesipe Adebiyi.

A total of 25 ad-hoc delegates drawn from wards across the constituency were accredited and voted.

Announcing the results, Chairman of the three-man APC Electoral Committee for the constituency, Mr Ewosho Oladunjoye, said Lawal polled 15 votes while the young Mohammed scored nine votes.

No votes was recorded for the other seven aspirants, while one vote was voided.

Commenting on his victory, Lawal expressed satisfaction with the process, noting that it was free and fair.

He praised the party leaders for providing a level-playing field for all the aspirants to test their wits while promising the constituents a better and quality representation in the House of Assembly if he wins the secondary election.

“I thank the delegates, party faithful and the people of Ikeja constituency 1 for showing their support and l promise not to disappoint them,” Lawal said

Pulse had reported that the APC shifted the primaries for the Lagos State Assembly to Friday, May 27, 2022.

