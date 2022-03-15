Kaduna 2023: I want to succeed El-Rufai, says Dattijo

The international development expert, who was recently appointed as an associate and founding member of Dunning Africa Centre by the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom, disclosed this in a Facebook Post on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The former Chief of Staff says he will ensure continuity in governance and the state’s evolving development.

In a declaration statement, the aspirant said he was privileged to learn from his principal and understudy the All Progressives Congress (APC) government policy intervention.

“Over the last 7 years, I have had the unique opportunity to work closely with and support our Governor in his efforts to transform our dear state.

“As even his harshest critics will accept, the period from 2015- date is the most historic development our state has witnessed since its creation.

“I am confident of my ability to sustain all that has been achieved so far and continue to Move Kaduna Forward”, he noted.

Dattijo further stressed the need to ensure that the gains are not reversed “under whatever circumstances.”

The international development expert served as special adviser to former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon.

He was, in 2018, appointed by the World Bank as a member of the Expert Advisory Council on citizen engagement.