2023: Senator Uba Sani joins Kaduna governorship race

He assured residents of the state that they will not be abandoned and that the progress made under el-Rufai will not be reversed or stagnated.

He added that if elected, his government would consolidate the achievements and legacies of el-Rufai “and take them to higher levels for the collective good and the best interest of the good people of Kaduna state.”

“As our beloved Governor prepares to gloriously depart the office in May 2023, the onus is on us all to continue and consolidate his achievements and legacy. And as the popular saying goes, you can not coach football if you were not a footballer yourself. It is only fair and natural that we have someone who understands the El – Rufai philosophy; one who has carefully understudied him; a person who has been in the trenches with him, to continue from where he will stop on May 29, 2023.

“It is on this score, Mr. Chairman, that I, Senator Uba Sani, is formally declaring today, my intention to seek to contest the gubernatorial primaries of our great party, the APC and indeed the main election in 2023 to succeed my leader and mentor, Mallam Nasir el Rufa’i as the next Governor of Kaduna State.”

During a recent interview with Channels TV, Governor El-Rufai stated that he prefers someone from the ‘core team’ to take over from him as State Governor in 2023.

Though he denied anointing any particular person, El-Rufai said despite having a personal preference, it’s not solely up to him to choose his successor.

He explained further that he would prefer someone from the ‘core team’ because this represents a group of people who have been working with him since 2014 and understand the plans of policies of government hence, continuity would not be a challenge.