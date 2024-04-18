ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Fed. High Court nullifies verdict upholding Ganduje's suspension as APC chairman

Segun Adeyemi

A higher court has issued a restraining order halting the initial verdict that upheld Dr Abdullahi Ganduje's suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje [Channels]

This development follows a Kano State High Court verdict that barred Ganduje from representing himself as a party member.

In the latest verdict issued by the higher court on Thursday, April 17, with the suit number FHC/KN/CS/122/2024, filed by the embattled APC chairman, Justice A.M Liman, in his ruling issued an order retraining and nullifying the suspension process carried out by Ganduje's ward members.

Details from the ruling, obtained by Pulse on Thursday, April 18, read, "That all the Respondents, their servants, agents or privies are hereby restrained from Implementing and/or giving effect to the purported decision reached during the purported emergency meeting of the alleged Executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, held at Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa Local.

"All the parties are hereby, mandated to maintain the status quo before the purported emergency meeting of the alleged Executive members or APC Ganduje Ward and to stay all action in respect of this matter pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application."

Pulse reported that Ganduje's suspension stems from accusations of bribery against the ex-governor by the Kano State Government.

According to the ward officials, the suspension will remain in effect until the former governor addresses the allegations against him.

This development raises questions about the APC's leadership dynamics and may influence Nigerian political dynamics in the 2027 elections.

