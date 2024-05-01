Workers Day: Do Nigerians find fulfilment in their jobs?

While the day is marked by celebrations and acknowledgments of workers' contributions, it also prompts us to ponder a critical question: Do Nigerians find fulfilment in their jobs?

In a country with a diverse labour force spanning various sectors, from agriculture to technology, the notion of job fulfilment takes on different meanings for different people.

For some, it may be the satisfaction derived from making a meaningful impact in their communities through work. In contrast, employment provides financial stability and security for others.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many Nigerians experience a complex tapestry of fulfilment and frustration in their jobs.

Economic challenges, such as unemployment, underemployment, and low wages, often overshadow the potential for job satisfaction. The disparity between expectations and workplace realities can lead to disillusionment and discontent among workers.

One key factor influencing job fulfilment is the alignment between individual aspirations and organisational culture and values. When employees feel a sense of purpose and belonging in their workplace, they are more likely to find fulfilment in their roles.

Companies prioritising employee well-being, professional development, and growth opportunities foster a positive work environment conducive to job satisfaction.

Moreover, the nature of the work itself plays a significant role in determining job fulfilment. Jobs that offer autonomy, creativity, and opportunities for learning and advancement are more likely to be fulfilling than those characterised by monotony, routine, and limited prospects for growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we celebrate Nigerians who grind hard every day to put food on their tables, Pulse reached out to them to find out if they find fulfilment in their jobs or do them for monetary motivation.

Name: Dorcas

Occupation: Accountant

Location: Ondo State

There is no fulfilling job at the moment in this country. A country where an environmental scientist is working as an accountant. We only work to survive and make ends meet. At least the job is paying my bills. I can’t complain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Name: Waliyat Suleiman

Occupation: Teacher

Location: Sokoto

Yes, actually, as a teacher, my job balances my interests and skills. I am fulfilled knowing how well I am contributing my quota to the lives of young generations in my community.

It is one of the most rewarding, fulfilling, and dynamic careers. I enjoy divulging what I know to others and helping young people improve their skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teaching is a massive responsibility. If I do my job poorly, the people in front of me will suffer, and so will the future of my planet.

Conversely, if I do a good job, I have left a positive mark on these people, and the future of my planet is a little better. It is, of course, incredibly fulfilling.

Name: Moshood Isah

Occupation: Communication Expert

Location: Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

While individuals have different motivations for why they do certain jobs, job fulfillment can generally be seen from different angles. It could be monetary remuneration, career growth, work-life balance, general impact, or service to humanity.

In Nigeria, it is hard to find fulfilment across all these angles, but as a communications personnel, I derive fulfilment from amplifying the voice of the voiceless. Communicating public health interventions in underserved communities is also a fulfilling occupation as it exposes deprived communities to opportunities to lead better, healthier lives.

Before then, I was able to educate citizens through content across media platforms on the importance of participating in the electoral process and becoming active citizens.

Similarly, I have promoted electoral reforms by galvanising citizens and stakeholders to push for the amendment of laws guiding elections in Nigeria. This has undoubtedly given me a certain level of fulfilment because I contribute immensely to the nation’s democracy.

Meanwhile, with the level of inflation and high cost of living, many Nigerians may need help finding fulfilment in their jobs because their take-home pay barely covers their expenses. Many find solace in having a job, at least.

ADVERTISEMENT

I find fulfilment in what I do because it positively impacts the people around me and those I don’t know. Communication transcends borders and reaches a large, heterogeneous audience.

Name: Sandra Ameh

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Location: Abuja

I really do. As an Executive Assistant, I plan, organise, and coordinate events for my firm. I was born a planner, and because of that, my job doesn’t feel so much like one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before I became an EA, I’d been planning events and stuff for my siblings, so my job feels like a combination of that. It has its challenging moments, though. I work for a media firm, so looking for guests, trending topics, and research are also part of the things that I’m tasked with. Those might not be as interesting, but they are rewarding.

Seeing your plans come together after putting in the work is fulfilling.

Ben-Ododo Goodness

Occupation: Sales Representative

Location: Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Fulfilment from a job in today's Nigeria feels more like a dream. Every job has its pros and cons. Meeting or even surpassing your target, closing a sale, having a satisfied customer, getting referrals, and retaining customers who want to do business with you again can be exciting. It can even give a sense of part fulfilment.

However, working in a good environment that allows you to grow career-wise and individually positively impacts your sphere of influence with good enough pay to sort you out adequately, coupled with the aforementioned, makes the idea of fulfilment more of a reality. So, am I fulfilled in my job? Not fully.

Femi Ayodeji

Occupation: Broadcast Journalist/Content Creator

Location: Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

At the inception of my career, I was partially doing jobs just to earn a living. Imagine earning ₦40,000 a month and the cost of fares to work the entire month is about ₦32,000. It was really traumatic. If I had gone to school on loan I would have been able to pay back.

For about 11 years after leaving school, I was just doing all I could. Currently, I work within the sector I have always wanted and I have built a career. If you talk about remuneration, it is not very outstanding but it matches up with the reality of the sector and country we find ourselves. The current economic hardship cannot really make me say I earn as much as I desire but I am grateful.

Ayomide Sotubo

Occupation/ Sport Journalist

Location: Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT