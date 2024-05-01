Insecurity: Benue to launch state-owned security outfit to combat herders attack

Governor Alia disclosed this during a gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Makurdi on Tuesday, April 30.

This initiative aims to supplement existing security measures and address the state's ongoing security issues.

Alia disclosed that preparations are underway to acquire vehicles and motorcycles to enhance the mobility of this security outfit across the state's various regions.

The Governor praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security forces for their work in safeguarding the nation, focusing on Benue state.

He emphasised that establishing a locally operated security unit will enhance the safety of Benue communities, facilitating the return of farmers to their fields.

Over time, Benue state has experienced multiple assaults attributed to suspected Fulani herders.

The prior government faced numerous conflicts between farmers and herders, sparking widespread national discussion.