ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Insecurity: Benue to launch state-owned security outfit to combat herders attack

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Alia stressed the importance of setting up a local security team to improve safety in Benue communities and allow farmers to return to work in their fields.

Hyacinth Alia [Facebook]
Hyacinth Alia [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Governor Alia disclosed this during a gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Makurdi on Tuesday, April 30.

This initiative aims to supplement existing security measures and address the state's ongoing security issues.

Alia disclosed that preparations are underway to acquire vehicles and motorcycles to enhance the mobility of this security outfit across the state's various regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security forces for their work in safeguarding the nation, focusing on Benue state.

He emphasised that establishing a locally operated security unit will enhance the safety of Benue communities, facilitating the return of farmers to their fields.

Over time, Benue state has experienced multiple assaults attributed to suspected Fulani herders.

The prior government faced numerous conflicts between farmers and herders, sparking widespread national discussion.

Consequently, approximately three million native residents throughout the state have been displaced from their traditional residences, compelling them to seek refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal stops DStv, GOtv price increase, grants substituted service

Tribunal stops DStv, GOtv price increase, grants substituted service

Ogun Chief Judge pardons 49 inmates to ease prison overcrowding

Ogun Chief Judge pardons 49 inmates to ease prison overcrowding

Gov Alia commences 50 road construction projects, completion in 12 months

Gov Alia commences 50 road construction projects, completion in 12 months

Insecurity: Benue to launch state-owned security outfit to combat herders attack

Insecurity: Benue to launch state-owned security outfit to combat herders attack

Workers Day: Do Nigerians find fulfilment in their jobs?

Workers Day: Do Nigerians find fulfilment in their jobs?

FG approves salary increase for civil servants

FG approves salary increase for civil servants

Reverse hike in electricity tariff or face lawsuit - NBA threatens DisCos

Reverse hike in electricity tariff or face lawsuit - NBA threatens DisCos

Badagry residents stranded as petrol hits ₦1,000 per litre amid fuel scarcity

Badagry residents stranded as petrol hits ₦1,000 per litre amid fuel scarcity

NNPC staff alleged of luxury acquisition of properties threatens lawsuit

NNPC staff alleged of luxury acquisition of properties threatens lawsuit

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The union embarked on a strike over the non-payment of a 40% peculiar allowance by the state government [Niche NG]

Ogun JUSUN ends strike, members to resume work, reaches agreement with Govt

Gov Ademola Adeleke, Oluremi Tinubu [Facebook]

Remi Tinubu once saved me from media blackmail — Gov Adeleke

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) suspends lecturer, David Udo-Udom indefinitely [Tribune Online]

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

Ex-Sokoto governor's son, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa [X.com]

Ex-Sokoto governor's son volunteered statements without promises - EFCC witness