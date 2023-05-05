IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections

This means that results from 9,403 polling units are yet to be uploaded, raising concerns that they may have been lost and may never be recovered. While all the states have successfully uploaded polling units from at least one local government area, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have failed to do so.

On a positive note, results from all the polling units in the 16 local government areas in Ekiti State have been successfully uploaded. However, the last upload was done on March 25, 2023, at 10:36 PM, indicating a significant delay in the process.

This delay has raised concerns among stakeholders and the public, who are calling on IReV to expedite the process and ensure that all the results are uploaded as soon as possible. The delay in uploading the results has also cast doubts on the credibility of the electoral process and the outcome of the elections.