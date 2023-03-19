ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: INEC postpones collation of Lagos guber election results to 11am Sunday

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC announced the postponement late Saturday night after the non-arrival of any result from the 20 local government areas in the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran in a battle for the soul of Lagos (PG)
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran in a battle for the soul of Lagos (PG)

Recommended articles

According to a representative of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC in Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, the decision to postpone the collation was precipitated by the non-arrival of any of the results from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state as at 11:30pm on Saturday.

Pulse reports that collation of governorship election results starts from the polling units level, to the wards level, and then to the Local Government level before final collation at the State Collation Centre.

As reported by a Channels Television reporter at the INEC State Collation Centre located where the INEC office is situated in Yaba, Lagos, the commission seemed all set to get the exercise underway as the venue has been prepared and ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collation will be overseen by some INEC officials including Agbaje, security agents, and the Returning Officer for the Lagos State governorship election, Prof. Adeyinka Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The Lagos governorship contest was dubbed a three-horse race involving the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: INEC postpones collation of Lagos guber election results to 11am Sunday

BREAKING: INEC postpones collation of Lagos guber election results to 11am Sunday

Alex Otti accuses PDP, INEC of plotting to change Abia election results

Alex Otti accuses PDP, INEC of plotting to change Abia election results

Hold GRV responsible if Lagos catches fire - APC alerts security agencies

Hold GRV responsible if Lagos catches fire - APC alerts security agencies

PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election

PDP flogs APC in El-Rufai’s govt house in governorship election

INEC uploads 51.55% Lagos governorship results on IReV

INEC uploads 51.55% Lagos governorship results on IReV

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA

2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA

2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma

2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma

INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday

INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff