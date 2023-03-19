BREAKING: INEC postpones collation of Lagos guber election results to 11am Sunday

According to a representative of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC in Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, the decision to postpone the collation was precipitated by the non-arrival of any of the results from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state as at 11:30pm on Saturday.

Pulse reports that collation of governorship election results starts from the polling units level, to the wards level, and then to the Local Government level before final collation at the State Collation Centre.

As reported by a Channels Television reporter at the INEC State Collation Centre located where the INEC office is situated in Yaba, Lagos, the commission seemed all set to get the exercise underway as the venue has been prepared and ready.

The collation will be overseen by some INEC officials including Agbaje, security agents, and the Returning Officer for the Lagos State governorship election, Prof. Adeyinka Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).