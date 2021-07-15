NCC, National Assembly to dictate electronic transmission of results to INEC

The provision to transmit results electronically has been a contentious issue over the past week after revelations that it was explicitly removed from the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

This forced the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the particular Section 50 (3) before it submitted its report to plenary on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

When the bill was considered during plenary on Wednesday, July 15, the reviewed section read, "The commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable."

However, Senator Sabi Abdullahi requested the section be amended to stipulate that INEC can only resort to electronic transmission after the Nigeria Communication Communication (NCC) has certified that national coverage is adequate and secure.

He added that the National Assembly must also approve the decision if INEC decide to push forward with it.

When the amendment was put up for a voice vote, both sides of the vote were close, but Senate President Ahmad Lawan ruled in favour of the amendment.

Senator Albert Bassey kicked against the vote and insisted that the section be kept as recommended by the committee that worked closely on it.

This was also put up to another voice vote, but, once again, Lawan ruled in favour of Abdullahi's amendment despite how close and hard-to-decipher the vote was.

This decision caused uproar as lawmakers, led by Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, rebelled against Lawan's handling of the proceedings.