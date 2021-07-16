Full List: How Senators voted to hand control of electronic transmission of votes to NCC, themselves

The provision for electronic transmission of election results, as expected, was a major highlight of yesterday's vote.

The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) had in its report recommended that the agency be in control of the decision to deploy electronic transmission or not.

However, Senator Sabi Abudullahi proposed an amendment that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) be empowered to first certify that national coverage is adequate and secure before INEC can make such a decision.

The amendment also stated that the National Assembly must approve the decision.

The rushed passage of this amendment in two separate voice votes split the chamber, and senators eventually decided to divide votes so that individual votes could be recorded on the matter.

52 senators eventually voted for the amendment, while 28 voted for INEC to retain total control.

The vote was split along party lines as senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) voted for, and senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) voted against.

The chamber is controlled by an APC majority.

28 senators were absent from the session, and Senate President Ahmad Lawan did not have to vote because there was no deadlock.

Here's the full list of how senators voted:

In favour of NCC and National Assembly control:

Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North - APC) Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Adamawa Central - APC) Ishaku Abbo (Adamawa North - APC) Jika Dauda Haliru (Bauchi Central - APC) Lawal Gamau (Bauchi South - APC) Degi Eremienyo (Bayelsa East - APC) Kashim Shettima (Borno Central - APC) Abubakar Kyari (Borno North - APC) Ali Ndume (Borno South - APC) Stephen Odey (Cross River North - APC) Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central - APC) Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North - APC) Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central - APC) Francis Alimikhena (Edo North - APC) Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central - APC) Alkali Saidu (Gombe North - APC) Amos Bulus (Gombe South - APC) Francis Ibezim (Imo North - APC) Hadejia Hassan Ibrahim (Jigawa North-East - APC) Danladi Sankara (Jigawa North-West - APC) Kabiru Gaya (Kano South - APC) Suleiman Abdul Kwari (Kaduna North - APC) Abdullahi Barkiya (Katsina Central - APC) Ahmad Kaita (Katsina North - APC) Bello Mandiya (Katsina South - APC) Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central - APC) Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North - APC) Uba Sani (Kaduna Central - APC) Isah Jibrin (Kogi East - APC) Yakubu Oseni (Kogi Central - APC) Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West - APC) Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central - APC) Ashiru Yisa (Kwara South - APC) Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central - APC) Solomon Adeola (Lagos West - APC) Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North - APC) Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa South - APC) Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West - APC) Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East - APC) Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North - APC) Mohammed Enagi (Niger South - APC) Bashir Ajibola (Osun Central - APC) Aderele Oriolowo (Osun West - APC) Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North - APC) Hezekiah Dimka Ayuba (Plateau Central - APC) Nora Ladi Dadu'ut (Plateau South - APC) Abdullahi Gobir (Sokoto East - APC) Yusuf Yusuf (Taraba Central - APC) Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North - APC) Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed (Yobe South - APC) Sahabi Ya'u (Zamfara North - APC) Lawali Anka (Zamfara West - APC)

In favour of INEC control:

Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South - PDP) Philip Aduda (Abuja FCT - PDP) Eyakenyi Akon Etim (Akwa Ibom South - PDP) Bassey Albert Akpan (Akwa Ibom North-East - PDP) Christopher Ekpenyong (Akwa Ibom North-West - PDP) Cleopas Zuwoghe (Bayelsa Central - PDP) Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West - PDP) Emmanuel Orker-jev (Benue North-West - PDP) Sandy Onor (Cross River Central - PDP) Gershom Bassey (Cross River South - PDP) James Manager (Delta South - PDP) Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central - PDP) Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North - PDP) Nnachi Ama Micheal (Ebonyi South - PDP) Clifford Ordia (Edo Central - PDP) Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South - PDP) Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South - PDP) Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North - PDP) Francis Onyewuchi (Imo East - PDP) Danjuma La'ah (Kaduna South - PDP) Patrick Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central - PDP) Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi (Osun East - PDP) Kola Balogun (Oyo South - PDP) Gyang Istifanus (Plateau North - PDP) George Sekibo (Rivers East - PDP) Mpigi Barinada (Rivers South-East - PDP) Betty Apiafi (Rivers West - PDP) Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba (Sokoto South - PDP)

Absentees: