The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ahmad Makama, represented by Waziri Zanna, the Commission’s Administrative Secretary, said during a Voter Education and Sensitisation Campaign organised by National Orientation Agency in Damaturu, that the development was worrisome.

“The Yobe state INEC has received total of 338,933 PVCs from the National Head Quarters, out if this figure, 199,551 were collected by the owners and have a balance of 139,377 PVCs.

“If this balance is added to 33,010 of 2015, we have a total balance of 172,387 uncollected PVCs ,which is worrisome,’’ he said.

Makama urged all the stakeholders to use means within their disposal to call on voters to collect their PVCs at the designated locations.

In his remarks, the Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, represented by Mr Nom Simeon, highlighted the essence of the programme.

“This programme is part of the Agency’s voter education aimed at sensitising and creating awareness on the need for good political culture and credible elections,’’ he said.

Abari implored the electorates to elect leaders with good intentions, good programmes, patriotic zeal and spirit of service to humanity.

He also warned the electorate not to allow their conscience to be bought.

“Do not sell your future for today. We should shun all forms of inducements as all these give temporary succour and deny our nation genuine development,’’ he explained.

In his speech, Yobe Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Mala Musti, described the voter education campaign as “timely and apt”.